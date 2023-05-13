PSG vs Ajaccio LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Parc des Princes
Follow live coverage as PSG take on Ajaccio in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mickaël Alphonse.
Attempt missed. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Moussa Soumano (Ajaccio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivane Chegra with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Juan Bernat.
