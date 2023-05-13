Jump to content

Liveupdated1684012923

PSG vs Ajaccio LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Parc des Princes

Sports Staff
Saturday 13 May 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of the Parc des Princes
A general view of the Parc des Princes
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as PSG take on Ajaccio in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1684012866

PSG vs Ajaccio

13 May 2023 22:21
1684010975

PSG vs Ajaccio

13 May 2023 21:49
1684010938

PSG vs Ajaccio

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.

13 May 2023 21:48
1684010929

PSG vs Ajaccio

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.

13 May 2023 21:48
1684010887

PSG vs Ajaccio

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mickaël Alphonse.

13 May 2023 21:48
1684010776

PSG vs Ajaccio

Attempt missed. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

13 May 2023 21:46
1684010757

PSG vs Ajaccio

Attempt blocked. Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

13 May 2023 21:45
1684010629

PSG vs Ajaccio

Attempt missed. Moussa Soumano (Ajaccio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivane Chegra with a through ball following a fast break.

13 May 2023 21:43
1684010566

PSG vs Ajaccio

13 May 2023 21:42
1684010494

PSG vs Ajaccio

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Juan Bernat.

13 May 2023 21:41

