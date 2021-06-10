PSG sign Georginio Wijnaldum for free as midfielder leaves Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum will join Paris Saint-Germain when his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of June. Wijnaldum, who is currently preparing to captain Netherlands at Euro 2020, has signed a deal with PSG running until 2024.

Wijnaldum, 30, had also been considering an offer from Barcelona after deciding to embark on a new challenge away from Anfield, but chose to join up with Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, who will pay him around £8m per year.

“I am joining one of the best clubs in Europe,” Wijnaldum said. “PSG has proven this status in recent years and I am sure that together, for our fans, we can go even further and higher.”

Wijnaldum won the Premier League and Champions League during a five-year spell at Liverpool, as well as the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup. He famously scored twice as they came back from a 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and reach the Champions League final.

On the final day of the season, Wijnaldum said: “The only regret I probably will have is that I couldn’t leave with a title or a prize, that would be really, really good for me, for the fans and for everyone.”