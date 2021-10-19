Paris Saint-Germain host RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight in Group A in a repeat of the 2019-20 semi-finals.

Lionel Messi’s first PSG goal lifted the French club to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in their last match in the competition, as Mauricio Pochettino’s side responded in style after dropping points in their opening draw against Club Brugge.

Leipzig will be desperate for points after losing their first two matches of Group A although the German side’s slow start to the Bundesliga season continued with a 1-1 draw against Freiburg on Saturday as they stayed eighth.

PSG defeated Leipzig 3-0 in the one-legged Champions League semi-final in August 2020 but lost the final 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is PSG vs RB Leipzig?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What’s the team news?

Lionel Messi is set to return to the PSG team after missing Friday’s win over Angers but Neymar is out with an injury picked up on international duty with Brazil. Leandro Parades is also unavailable due to an injury sustained with Argentina but Marquinhos is back.

Angel Di Maria remains suspended for the hosts while Sergio Ramos’ wait for his first PSG appearance continues after the Spain defender was hit with another injury set-back.

Dani Olmo remains out for RB Leipzig after missing the Nations League finals with a thigh injury but Angelino is available following his return from suspension.

Possible line-ups:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Herrera; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Poulsen

Odds

PSG: 7/15

Draw: 17/4

RB Leipzig: 31/5

Prediction

Although the Bundesliga side arrive in Paris pointless in Group A, RB Leipzig can still pack a punch and have the in-form former PSG player Christopher Nkunku in their ranks. PSG remain favourites however, and will have the edge in a close match. PSG 2-1 RB Leipzig