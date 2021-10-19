Paris Saint-Germain welcome RB Leipzig to the Parc des Princes in the Champions League tonight as the French side look to build momentum following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine scored a spectacular first goal for the club as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 last time out in the Champions League but Mauricio Pochettino’s side then suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season to Rennes in their last match before the international break.

Messi was unavailable as PSG beat Angers 2-1 on Friday night as he had yet to return from international duty but is set to start as the Ligue 1 club look to stay above City in Group A.

RB Leipzig, who were beaten by PSG in the Champions League semi-finals two seasons ago, are yet to pick up a point in Group A following their opening defeats to City and Club Brugge.

Here’s all the information you need before the match this evening.

When is PSG vs RB Leipzig?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What’s the team news?

Lionel Messi is set to return to the PSG team after missing Friday’s win over Angers but Neymar is out with an injury picked up on international duty with Brazil. Leandro Parades is also unavailable due to an injury sustained with Argentina but Marquinhos is back.

Angel Di Maria remains suspended for the hosts while Sergio Ramos’ wait for his first PSG appearance continues after the Spain defender was hit with another injury set-back.

Dani Olmo remains out for RB Leipzig after missing the Nations League finals with a thigh injury but Angelino is available following his return from suspension.

Possible line-ups:

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Herrera; Messi, Icardi, Mbappe

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Poulsen

Odds

PSG: 7/15

Draw: 17/4

RB Leipzig: 31/5

Prediction

Although the Bundesliga side arrive in Paris pointless in Group A, RB Leipzig can still pack a punch and have the in-form former PSG player Christopher Nkunku in their ranks. PSG remain favourites however, and will have the edge in a close match. PSG 2-1 RB Leipzig