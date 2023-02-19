Jump to content

Liveupdated1676808484

PSG vs Lille LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Parc des Princes

Sports Staff
Sunday 19 February 2023 11:00
A general view of the Parc des Princes
A general view of the Parc des Princes
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as PSG take on Lille in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676808442

PSG vs Lille

19 February 2023 12:07
1676808300

PSG vs Lille

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Lucas Chevalier.

19 February 2023 12:05
1676808299

PSG vs Lille

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Neymar.

19 February 2023 12:04
1676808295

PSG vs Lille

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

19 February 2023 12:04
1676808194

PSG vs Lille

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

19 February 2023 12:03
1676808158

PSG vs Lille

19 February 2023 12:02
1676808145

PSG vs Lille

19 February 2023 12:02
1676808091

PSG vs Lille

19 February 2023 12:01
1676808074

PSG vs Lille

Attempt missed. Rémy Cabella (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

19 February 2023 12:01
1676808072

PSG vs Lille

Attempt saved. Timothy Weah (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan David.

19 February 2023 12:01

