A meeting of the last two title winners in Ligue 1 takes place in Paris on Friday, as Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG take on Lille.

Now under the guidance of Jocelyn Gourvennec, Les Dogues were the surprise champions last season in France, just about holding their nerve to edge a four-team title race.

Paris Saint-Germain finished one point back, but they are flying this term domestically, unbeaten after 11 games and seven points clear, while Lille are down in 10th.

The two clubs’ directions were evidenced over summer, where PSG signed the likes of Lionel Messi, Gini Wijnaldum and Gigi Donnarumma, while LOSC sold star goalkeeper Mike Maignan, midfielder Boubakary Soumare and a handful of others, with only two senior signings made for far lower cost.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm (BST) on Friday 29 October at the Parc des Princes.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be shown live on BT Sport 2 and subscribers can stream it via the BT Sport app or desktop website.

What is the team news?

Achraf Hakimi was sent-off in the last match and misses out here, while Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes are still struggling with calf and thigh issues respectively. Marco Verratti should be fine to feature after coming off against Marseille.

Renato Sanches could start for Lille after coming off the bench in the draw at the weekend, while Sven Botman is sidelined for the next few weeks.

Predicted line-ups

PSG - Donnarumma, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Danilo, Verratti, Herrera, Mbappe, Neymar, Messi

LOSC - Grbic, Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo, Andre, Zeka, Sanches, Weah, David, Yilmaz

Odds

PSG 1/3

Draw 5/1

Lille 9/1

Prediction

PSG haven’t been an all-round impressive unit over the last few weeks but should have more than enough to pick up another domestic win. PSG 2-0 Lille.