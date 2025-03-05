Is PSG vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Champions League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s quest for Champions League glory continues this evening as they travel to the French capital to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Arne Slot’s men, who finished top of the table in the new league phase, went straight through to this stage of the competition and were rewarded with a fixture against a resurgent and fine-tund PSG. Liverpool won seven of their eight league phase games and with a firm grip on the Premier League trophy (they are 13 points clear at the top) they can focus their efforts on progessing in Europe.

PSG, meanwhile, came through the play-off round. A 3-0 win in their first leg against Brest did the damage in the tie but the compounded that with a 7-0 spanking at the Parc de Princes in the second leg.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match:

When is PSG vs Liverpooll?

The match is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 4 March at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

How can I watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online and via the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

Cody Gakpo is a major doubt for Liverpool after picking up a knock on Tuesday, although the forward has travelled to Paris as part of the squad. Arne Slot may use Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez, or prefer to use Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai as ‘false-nines’ as he did against Manchester City. Liverpool can pick their strongest defence and midfield, but Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are out.

PSG have a fully fit squad with no reported injury concerns. Warren Zaire-Emery has recently returned from an ankle injury and could replace Desire Doue in midfied, but Vitinha is more likely to start. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may return to the side with the in-form Ousmane Dembele returning to the central striker position and the dangerous Bradley Barcola taking up the other flank.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Odds

PSG win - 7/5

Draw -14/5

Liverpool win - 19/20

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

PSG are in a good run of form and will bring some confidence into the match after their 10-0 aggregate win over Brest. Liverpool are a different opponent though and although Arne Slot’s side may not be hitting the same levels they did at the beginning of the year they are still formidable and know how to win.

PSG 1-2 Liverpool.