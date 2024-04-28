The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PSG vs Lyon LIVE: Women’s Champions League semi-final build-up and team news
The eight-time winners travel to the capital after last week’s stunning late comeback
French sides PSG and Lyon will face off in the French capital as they battle for a place in the final of the Uefa Women’s Champions League.
PSG haven’t beaten Lyon in this competition since the quarter-finals in 2020/21, but the home side will take a lot of encouragement from last week’s first leg, where two goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto had seemingly put them in a commanding lead until the final 10 minutes.
Nevertheless, eight-time winners Lyon staged a remarkable comeback in their home leg, with late goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Amel Majri completing a stunning six-minute turnaround.
Today’s winner will join Barcelona in the competition’s final in Bilbao on 25 May, after the Catalan side won a controversial second leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Kadeisha Buchanan’s sending off later referred to by Emma Hayes as the “worst decision in Women’s Champions League history”.
Is PSG vs Lyon on TV?
Barcelona await in the Women’s Champions League final in Bilbao
And Emma Hayes said her Chelsea team were on the wrong end of the “worst decision in Women’s Champions League history” when referring to that aforementioned second yellow card.
Hayes believed Chelsea were “robbed” after the referee Iuliana Demetrescu sent off defender Kadeisha Buchanan for a second yellow card early in the second half, with the semi-final tie in the balance on aggregate following Chelsea’s narrow victory in Spain last week.
Barcelona were then awarded a late penalty when Aitana Bonmati was brought down by a combination of Jess Carter and Ashley Lawrence - a decision Hayes said was “equally soft” - and Fridolina Rolfo converted to send Barcelona through to the Bilbao final and a shot at a third title in four years.
Kadeisha Buchanan was controversially sent off for a second yellow card as Barcelona were then awarded a ‘soft’ penalty at Stamford Bridge
A reminder that the winner of today’s tie will face Barcelona in the final in Bilbao on 25 May.
The Catalan side scraped through in a controversial second leg against Chelsea yesterday, with a second yellow for Buchanan and a penalty decision among the contentious calls that helped to put Emma Hayes’ side out of the competition in her final season.
Chelsea 0-2 Barcelona (Barcelona win 2-1 on agg.): The reigning champions advance to the final in Bilbao after goals from Aitana Bonmati and Fridolina Rolfo
Head-to-head
The two sides have a storied past in this competition, having met 11 times.
The most notable meeting between the two sides in this competition was the 2016/17 final, where Lyon won 7-6 on penalties. Most recently, Lyon won 5-3 in the 2021/22 semi-finals.
Lyon have won seven of the matches in total, while PSG have won two and two have ended as draws.
PSG have only progressed in two of the six ties between the two clubs, having won in the round of 16 in 2014/15 and the quarter-finals in 2020/21.
In the league this season, Lyon won away in Paris while the two sides drew in southern France.
How the sides are faring
Both sides have played since last week’s first leg, with PSG facing off against local rivals Paris FC.
They laboured to a 1-1 draw, while Lyon beat Guingamp 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the league to 11 points.
Lyon team news
For Lyon, Sonia Bompastor has made two changes to the side that completed that dramatic comeback last week.
In defence, Vanessa Gilles comes in for Griedge Mbock Bathy, while in attack, Danielle van de Donk replaces Vicki Becho.
Team news
For the home side, coach Jocelyn Prêcheur makes one change to the side that lost 3-2 in Lyon. Thiniba Samoura comes into a five-at-the-back in place of Korbin Albert.
Team news
LYON XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Damaris Egurrola, Dumornay; Diani, van de Donk, Cascarino
SUBS: Belhadj, Benkarth, Marques, Morroni, Sombath, Sylla, Marozsan, Mendy, Becho, Mari.
Team news
PSG XI: Picaud; Gaetino, De Almeida, Samoura; Le Guilly, Geyoro, Groenen, Karchaoui; Baltimore, Katoto, Chawinga.
SUBS: Kiedrzynek, Szperkowska, Martens, Fazer, Vangsgaard, Tounkara, Albert, Folquet, Ebayilin, Traore, Elimbi Gilbert.
Early team news
PSG are without Clare Hunt and Oriane Jean-Françoic. Marie-Antoinette Katoto is PSG’s top scorer in the Champions League and is one goal behind Kadidiatou Diani, who leads the tournament with eight so far.
Lyon were already without Eugenie Le Sommer, but Frances’s record scorer has been joined on the sidelines by Sara Dabritz. Ada Hegerberg is a doubt after sitting out the first leg last week, as is Dzsenifer Marozsan.
