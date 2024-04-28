( REUTERS )

French sides PSG and Lyon will face off in the French capital as they battle for a place in the final of the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

PSG haven’t beaten Lyon in this competition since the quarter-finals in 2020/21, but the home side will take a lot of encouragement from last week’s first leg, where two goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto had seemingly put them in a commanding lead until the final 10 minutes.

Nevertheless, eight-time winners Lyon staged a remarkable comeback in their home leg, with late goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Amel Majri completing a stunning six-minute turnaround.

Today’s winner will join Barcelona in the competition’s final in Bilbao on 25 May, after the Catalan side won a controversial second leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Kadeisha Buchanan’s sending off later referred to by Emma Hayes as the “worst decision in Women’s Champions League history”.

