Liveupdated1675025703

PSG vs Reims LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Parc des Princes

Sports Staff
Sunday 29 January 2023 20:55
<p>Lionel Messsi and Kylian Mbappe start tonight </p>

Lionel Messsi and Kylian Mbappe start tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as PSG take on Reims in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675025642

PSG vs Reims

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

29 January 2023 20:54
1675025638

PSG vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

29 January 2023 20:53
1675025597

PSG vs Reims

Offside, Reims. Thibault De Smet tries a through ball, but Alexis Flips is caught offside.

29 January 2023 20:53
1675025517

PSG vs Reims

Offside, Reims. Emmanuel Agbadou tries a through ball, but Junya Ito is caught offside.

29 January 2023 20:51
1675025446

PSG vs Reims

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

29 January 2023 20:50
1675025419

PSG vs Reims

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibault De Smet.

29 January 2023 20:50
1675025418

PSG vs Reims

29 January 2023 20:50
1675025404

PSG vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

29 January 2023 20:50
1675025397

PSG vs Reims

Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

29 January 2023 20:49
1675025344

PSG vs Reims

29 January 2023 20:49

