Follow live coverage as PSG take on Reims in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
PSG vs Reims
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Reims 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
PSG vs Reims
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
PSG vs Reims
Offside, Reims. Thibault De Smet tries a through ball, but Alexis Flips is caught offside.
PSG vs Reims
Offside, Reims. Emmanuel Agbadou tries a through ball, but Junya Ito is caught offside.
PSG vs Reims
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
PSG vs Reims
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibault De Smet.
PSG vs Reims
PSG vs Reims
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler.
PSG vs Reims
Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
