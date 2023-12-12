PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The Gunners have already qualified for the knockout rounds
PSV Eindhoven host Arsenal in the final matchday of the Champions League group stages with both teams having already qualified for the next stage of the competition.
Mikel Arteta’s side have won four of their five matches so far, putting them top of Group B and giving them an unassailable lead of four points. PSV are second in the table but as they have a better head-to-head record than Lens they cannot lose that spot despite what happens tonight.
Though this match has seemingly low stakes, there are potential avenues both managers can explore. Arteta will no doubt make some personnel changes, to keep his squad fresh and give game time and exeprience to those that need it.
Ending the group stages with a win can also build momentum for the last-16. On paper Arsenal should have a friendlier draw but with Arteta wanting to prove his team’s credentials in Europe he won’t be taking anything for granted.
PSV vs Arsenal prediction
Mikel Arteta is likely to make a heap of changes to his Arsenal team but the Gunners should have enough quality in the squad to earn a win away from home.
PSV 0-1 Arsenal.
PSV vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
PSV Eindhoven XI: Benitez; Van Aanholt, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Til; De Jong
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Cedric; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Jesus, Trossard, Nelson
Early team news
PSV are without defenders Jordan Teze, Armando Obispo and Armel Bella-Kotchap who all sit out the game through injury. Striker Noa Lang is absent and Hirving Lozano is both suspended and suffering from a hip issue.
Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns but are already missing Takehiro Tomiyasu through a calf injury, Emile Smith Rowe with a knee problem and Thomas Partey who has a thigh issue. With qualification already secure Mikel Arteta is expected to make a few changes which could allow the likes of Jorginho and Leandro Trossard a starting place.
How to watch PSV vs Arsenal
PSV vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Tuesday 12 December at the Philips Stadion in the Netherlands.
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports with coverage from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.
If you're travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.
PSV vs Arsenal
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action. First up Arsenal travel to the Netherlands to take on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.
Arsenal hammered the Eredivisie team 4-0 at the Emirates back on Matchday 1 which was a sign for how easily Mikel Arteta’s men would find the group stages. A slip up against Lens did not stop them from qualifying with a match to spare and they are advancing to the last-16 as Group B winners.
PSV are also through as their head-to-head record against Lens is stronger meaning they cannot be overtaken in second place. Tonight’s match is a dead rubber, for all intents and purposes, but it will provide both teams the opportunity to rest first choice personnel and try out other players within the squad.
We’ll have all the latest updates, team news and match action so stick around as we build up to kick off at 5.45pm.
