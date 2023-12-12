✕ Close Smith-Rowe back in training as Arsenal prepare for PSV in UCL

PSV Eindhoven host Arsenal in the final matchday of the Champions League group stages with both teams having already qualified for the next stage of the competition.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won four of their five matches so far, putting them top of Group B and giving them an unassailable lead of four points. PSV are second in the table but as they have a better head-to-head record than Lens they cannot lose that spot despite what happens tonight.

Though this match has seemingly low stakes, there are potential avenues both managers can explore. Arteta will no doubt make some personnel changes, to keep his squad fresh and give game time and exeprience to those that need it.

Ending the group stages with a win can also build momentum for the last-16. On paper Arsenal should have a friendlier draw but with Arteta wanting to prove his team’s credentials in Europe he won’t be taking anything for granted.

