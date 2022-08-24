Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers will look to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2011 tonight when they face PSV Eindhoven away from home in the final play-off round.

The tie is in the balance following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Ibrox last week, as Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst faces former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Rangers led through Antonio Colak and after a howler from PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez but Armando Obispo headed in an equaliser with 12 minutes remaining.

Van Bronckhorst has made a big call ahead of the second leg, leaving striker Alfredo Morelos at home, as Rangers look to join rivals Celtic in Thursday’s Champions League group stage draw.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSV vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 August. It will be played at the Philips Stadion, Eindhoven.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

What is the Rangers team news?

Rangers will be without star striker Alfredo Morelos after he was dropped by Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Tuesday. Tom Lawrence is a doubt after being forced off against Hibs at the weekend with an injury while Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

PSV: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo

Rangers: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent

Odds

PSV: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Rangers: 18/5

Prediction

It felt as if Rangers needed to take a lead into their trip to Eindhoven and the odds are against them. Getting a result on the road might be a step too far. PSV 2-1 Rangers