Rangers travel to PSV with a place in the Champions League group stages on the line after a 2-2 draw at Ibrox last week left the play-off tie in the balance.

Gers attacker Abdallah Sima curled in a terrific first-leg opener just before the interval but the Dutch side levelled through midfielder Ibrahim Sangare just after the hour mark. Substitute Rabbi Matondo scored his first Light Blues goal in the 76th minute before PSV captain Luuk de Jong levelled with a header four minutes later, and the match ended in a repeat of last year’s score at the same stage of the competition.

The two-legged play-off encounter will determine which club is in the draw for the tournament proper on Thursday 31 August.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs PSV?

The first leg of the Champions League play-off between PSV and Rangers is due to kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Wednesday 30 August, in Eindhoven.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+, the streaming home of the rebranded TNT Sports.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Cifuentes, Raskin, Jack; Sima, Cantwell, Dessers.

PSV Eindhoven: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Boscagli, Dest; Veerman, Sangare; Bakayoko, Saibari, Vertessen; De Jong.

Odds

PSV win 1/2

Draw 7/2

Rangers win 5/1

Prediction

PSV might have just too much for Rangers with home advantage in Eindhoven. PSV 1-0 Rangers.