Rangers are one game away from qualifying for the Champions League group stages but must first get a result at PSV Eindhoven in the final play-off round.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side drew 2-2 with Ruud van Nistelrooy‘s PSV at Ibrox last week in a pulsating first leg that saw both teams lead during the match.

It leaves the tie in the balance as Rangers look to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2010/11 season and join Celtic in Thursday’s group stage draw.

But the Scottish club face the tough task of knocking out Dutch side PSV away from home, and must do so without Alfredo Morelos after the striker was dropped due to fitness and attitude concerns.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSV vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 August. It will be played at the Philips Stadion, Eindhoven.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

What is the Rangers team news?

Rangers will be without star striker Alfredo Morelos after he was dropped by Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Tuesday. Tom Lawrence is a doubt after being forced off against Hibs at the weekend with an injury while Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups

PSV: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo

Rangers: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Jack; Tillman, Colak, Kent

Odds

PSV: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Rangers: 18/5

Prediction

It felt as if Rangers needed to take a lead into their trip to Eindhoven and the odds are against them. Getting a result on the road might be a step too far. PSV 2-1 Rangers