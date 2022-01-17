Erik Lamela wins Puskas Award for stunning rabona goal against Arsenal

Erik Lamela’s stunning rabona goal in the north London derby against Arsenal was named the winner of the Puskas Award at the Fifa Best ceremony on Monday.

Lamela’s clever finish won the Premier League goal of the season prize and beat competition from Patrick Schick and Mehdi Taremi to win Fifa goal of the year.

The Argentina forward, who was then sent off in the 2-1 defeat to rivals Arsenal, joined Sevilla in the summer following nine season at Spurs.

He becomes the second Spurs player to win the award in as many years after Son Heung-min won last year’s prize for his spectacular solo goal against Burnley.

It was the second rabona goal Lamela had scored during his time at Spurs, following another remarkable finish in a Europa League goal earlier in his career.

Schick’s strike from the halfway line for the Czech Republic against Scotland in the Euro 2020 finals and Porto striker Taremi’s overhead kick in the Champions League against Chelsea were also nominated.

Tottenham become the first club in the history of the Puskas Award to have a player win the prize in consecutive years.