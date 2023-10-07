Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sondre Tronstad tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Stephen Duke-McKenna tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt missed. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Stephen Duke-McKenna (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Attempt saved. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Foul by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).
Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.
