Liveupdated1696689003

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Loftus Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696688989

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box following a corner.

7 October 2023 15:29
1696688949

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

7 October 2023 15:29
1696688922

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Sondre Tronstad tries a through ball, but Tyrhys Dolan is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:28
1696688910

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Stephen Duke-McKenna tries a through ball, but Sinclair Armstrong is caught offside.

7 October 2023 15:28
1696688873

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt missed. Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688838

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Joe Rankin-Costello.

7 October 2023 15:27
1696688798

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Stephen Duke-McKenna (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688746

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Colback.

7 October 2023 15:25
1696688669

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers).

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688593

Queens Park Rangers vs Blackburn Rovers

Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Blackburn Rovers 2. Arnór Sigurdsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sammie Szmodics.

7 October 2023 15:23

