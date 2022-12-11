Jump to content

Liveupdated1670764143

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Loftus Road

Sports Staff
Sunday 11 December 2022 12:00
A general view of The 1st Central County Ground
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Burnley in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1670764130

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

11 December 2022 13:08
1670764029

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ethan Laird.

11 December 2022 13:07
1670763827

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

11 December 2022 13:03
1670763752

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

11 December 2022 13:02
1670763745

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11 December 2022 13:02
1670763700

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

Attempt saved. Nathan Tella (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Arijanet Muric.

11 December 2022 13:01
1670763651

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

First Half begins.

11 December 2022 13:00
1670763650

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

11 December 2022 13:00
1670763648

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

11 December 2022 13:00
1670763361

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley

11 December 2022 12:56

