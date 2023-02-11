Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128144

Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Loftus Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:01
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Millwall in the Championship today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128111

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128093

11 February 2023 15:08
1676128038

Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676127933

Sinclair Armstrong (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127885

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127861

Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dan McNamara with a cross.

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127846

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127844

First Half begins.

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127841

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127300

11 February 2023 14:55

