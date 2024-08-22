Support truly

Raheem Sterling has been training on his own since Friday, as Chelsea have made it clear that the England international is not a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans for the season.

Chelsea have already left Sterling out of their two matchday squads this year, their opening defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League, and their Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

Sterling joined the club from Manchester City for £50m two years ago, and has come to a mutual agreement with the club to spend time training at his house, rather than the club’s training facilities in Cobham, The Times reported.

Ahead of the start of the new domestic season, Sterling released a statement asking for ‘clarity’ over his situation at the club, and having played a significant role in pre-season. But in a more decisive move, Pedro Neto has been awarded Sterling’s number seven shirt, despite playing half an hour against City wearing the number 19.

Sterling has three years remaining on his £325,000 a-a-week contract, and is not reportedly interested in a move to Saudi Arabia.

Ben Chilwell is another player who could find himself surplus to Maresca’s requirements at Chelsea.

“I’m not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers, this is the reason why,” Maresca said, reported by The Times.

“I didn’t see Raheem after the game [City on Sunday]. He is training apart but in case I sit with Raheem, I will tell him exactly the same things that I already told him. I don’t have anything new to tell him because I was quite clear. I spoke with Raheem one-on-one the day before City and I explained [to] him exactly the situation.”

Chelsea have one of the biggest squads in the league, with 42 players on their books although training has reportedly been split, with 15 individuals not part of Maresca’s plans training separately.