Raheem Sterling left out of Chelsea squad for the second time in a week

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Raheem Sterling has been left out of Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea squad for their Europa Conference League play off.

Chelsea are due to face Servette in the first leg on Thursday, but there was no place for Sterling on the match list submitted to Uefa.

However, Ben Chilwell, Welsey Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo were also not on the list, the BBC have reported.

The first leg takes place at Stamford Bridge, with the second scheduled for August 29 in Switzerland.

Sterling was not included in Maresca’s squad for their Premier League opening defeat against Manchester City, and was left seeking “clarity” over the decision.

The England international has three years remaining on a deal reportedly worth £325,000 a week after he joined the club two years ago for £47.5m.

Chelsea have an impressive pool of players, with over 30 already on the books and are believed to be on the brink of making the addition of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Although that deal has the potential to see Conor Gallagher move the other way, it is another attacking addition for the new manager and could leave Sterling surplus to requirements.

Chelsea have a number of options including Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer, with Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Djordje Petrovic, Carney Chukwuemeka and David Datro Fofana among those who could be looking to move elsewhere.

Romelu Lukaku was the club-record signing but Chelsea are also looking for a buyer, with a move to Italy a likely possibility.

This summer, Chelsea have signed Pedro Neto for £54m, one of 11 new additions made by the west London side this summer, and some of their existing players might find themselves struggling for game time.