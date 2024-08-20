Rio Ferdinand criticises Chelsea for ‘wild’ treatment of Raheem Sterling

Rio Ferdinand has criticised Chelsea for their treatment of Raheem Sterling.

Sterling was left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by Manchester City and his representatives released a statement questioning the decision minutes after the news was announced.

Boss Enzo Maresca said he plans to clear up the winger’s situation in the coming days, adding it was a “technical decision” to leave him out.

Ferdinand, however, has warned Chelsea about their treatment of the player.

“I see all the young players, especially in that squad, talk about Raheem. It’s like ‘Uncle Raheem’. Cole Palmer, the likes of Reece James, it’s ‘Uncle Raheem,’” he said on Rio Ferdinand Presents.

“When you kick that guy in the changing room, all of them are going to limp at some point.”