Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock to put England within touching distance of a famous victory against Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie.

A tense match had offered few opportunities at either end, with Timo Werner spurning the best chance in the first half.

But in the 75th minute, Jack Grealish found Luke Shaw on the edge of the box and his low ball across the face of goal was tapped in by Sterling.

Germany almost responded immediately, with Thomas Muller pouncing on a mistake by Sterling, but the Bayern Munich midfielder inexplicably dragged his shot wide. Watch the goal below:

Follow all the action from the latter stages as England host Germany