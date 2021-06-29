Raheem Sterling goal: Watch England take lead against Germany at Euro 2020
The England forward broke the deadlock in the 75th minute at Wembley
Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock to put England within touching distance of a famous victory against Germany in their Euro 2020 last-16 tie.
A tense match had offered few opportunities at either end, with Timo Werner spurning the best chance in the first half.
But in the 75th minute, Jack Grealish found Luke Shaw on the edge of the box and his low ball across the face of goal was tapped in by Sterling.
Germany almost responded immediately, with Thomas Muller pouncing on a mistake by Sterling, but the Bayern Munich midfielder inexplicably dragged his shot wide. Watch the goal below:
Follow all the action from the latter stages as England host Germany
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies