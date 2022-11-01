Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers take on Ajax in the Champions League targeting a first point from Group A.

The Ibrox crowd will be crucial to help Rangers salvage some respect after a torrid time in Europe this season.

Napoli thrashed Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side last time out and the Scottish side are not mathematically out of contention to finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

But a 4-0 loss to Ajax in Amsterdam and a woeful goal difference mean the hosts require a five-goal victory or better to leapfrog the Dutch giants.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Ajax?

The Champions League fixture kicks off at 8pm GMT, Tuesday 1 November.

How to watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4 in the UK. Subscribing customers can stream the match online via the BT Sport website and app. Coverage starts at 7:15 pm GMT.

Team news

The hosts will likely be without a host of names through injury, with Ben Davies and Ridvan Yilmaz joining a lengthy list on the sidelines. Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Tom Lawrence, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all poised to miss out. John Lundstram is out through suspension. But Glen Kamara is back.

Ajax will be without Ahmetcan Kaplan due to a knee injury, while rotation could play a part in the Dutch side’s team selection, knowing Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber would pick up a suspension if they are booked here. Brian Brobbey will face a late fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, King, Sands, Barisic; Kamara, Davis; Sakala, Arfield, Kent; Colak

Ajax XI: Pasveer; Rensch, Bassey, Blind, Wijndal; Klaasen, Grillitsch, Taylor; Berghuis, Kudus, Ocampos

Prediction

Rangers badly need a result to build confidence and salvage some respect with third place still possible but quite improbable due to a 4-0 loss in Amsterdam. We’ll lean towards the Dutch side’s added quality prevailing despite a scare or two. 1-2.