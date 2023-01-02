Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers must beat rivals Celtic in the Old Firm today if they are to keep their Scottish Premiership title hopes alive.

Celtic have a nine-point lead in the Premiership as they target back-to-back titles under Ange Postecoglou.

The Hoops, who beat Rangers 4-0 in the first Old Firm earlier this season, have won their last seven matches and would move 12 points clear with a victory at Ibrox.

Rangers manager Michael Beale has won his first four matches since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst but has so far been unable to reduce Celtic’s advantage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Old Firm today.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Monday 2 January.

How can I watch it and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 11:30am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak are set to be fit for Rangers despite recent fitness concerns. Glenn Karama and Scott Arfield could also return but Steven Davis is out for the season

Celtic will have new signings Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston available but Postecoglou is unlikely to make too many changes from the 4-0 win at Hibs.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Lundstrum, Jack, Arfield; Tillman, Colak, Kent

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Maeda, Kyogo, Abada

Odds

Rangers: 11/5

Draw: 29/10

Celtic: 23/18

Prediction

Rangers 1-2 Celtic