Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rangers will look to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Champions League qualifier against Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on Tuesday evening (7.45pm KO), after the Belgian side triumphed 2-0 in Brussels last week.

The Gers bounced back from that defeat with a 2-0 league victory over Kilmarnock at the weekend, while Union SG were stunned 3-0 by KV Mechelen, giving the Scots hope that they can turn the tie around to book a play-off clash against either Monaco or PSV Eindhoven - with the winners of that two-legged tie securing a spot in the group stage.

Ibrox has been a fortress for Rangers in recent times, with just one home loss to their name since last September, and after reaching the Europa League final last season, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s outfit are aiming to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2010.

Before last Tuesday, Union SG hadn’t featured in European competition since a first-round defeat to Juventus in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 58 years ago but after finishing second in the Belgian league as a newly-promoted side last term, they’re guaranteed to feature in a first-ever UEFA group stage with the losers of this contest gaining direct entry to the Europa League group stage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Rangers vs Union Saint-Gilloise?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST at Ibrox, Glasgow on Tuesday 9 August.

Where can I watch it?

The game will not be shown on TV in the UK but you can buy a stream of the game on Rangers’ own club channel. It will be available to stream for a one-off PPV cost of £9.99. You can access Rangers TV HERE.

What is the team news?

Alfredo Morelos returned from injury and scored just 24 minutes after emerging from the bench against Kilmarnock at the weekend and the mercurial Colombian is likely to be parachuted straight into the starting line-up for this game, with goals a necessity. Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander’s serious injuries will keep them sidelined, Kemar Roofe is also out and Ryan Kent faces a late fitness test.

Dennis Eckert Ayensa, Koki Machida and Ismaël Kandouss were out injured for the league game against Mechelen and are unlikely to feature here in an XI that should look pretty similar to the starting line-up from the first leg.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Jon McLaughlin; Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barišić, James Tavernier; James Sands, Glen Kamara, John Lundstram; Thomas Lawrence, Antonio Čolak, Alfredo Morelos

Union SG XI: Anthony Moris; Sieve Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ross Sykes; Bart Nieuwkoop, Jean Thierry Lazare, Senne Lynen, Teddy Teuma, Simon Adingra; Loïc Lapoussin, Dante Vanzeir

Odds

Rangers 4/6

Draw 5/2

Union SG 15/4

Prediction

It’s an uphill task for Rangers and although they may win on the night at Ibrox, overturning a two-goal deficit may prove a little too much for them. Rangers 2-1 Union SG (2-3 on agg)