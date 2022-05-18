Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers LIVE: Europa League final team news and line-ups as fans gather in Seville
Follow live updates from the Europa League final as Rangers meet Eintracht Frankfurt at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville
Follow live build-up and updates from the Europa League final in Seville as Rangers face Eintracht Frankfurt at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Supporters from both teams have flocked to the south of Spain and over 150,000 fans have arrived in the city ahead of tonight’s match, in what is perhaps the most unexpected European final in a decade.
It is simply an unmissable occasion, and both Rangers and Eintracht have the chance to create history after making dream runs to the final. Rangers are aiming to win their first European trophy in 50 years and will believe they have nothing to fear after knocking out German opposition in Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig to reach this stage. Giovanni van Bronckhorst only took over at the Ibrox in November but has built on the foundations set by Steven Gerrard to take the Glasgow club to unexpected heights.
Eintracht Frankfurt may have finished in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table this season but they too have punched above their weight by knocking out Barcelona and West Ham to reach their first European final in 42 years, and cannot be taken lightly. The weather conditions could play a factor in the final, which is expected to take place in baking temperatures after a day of searing heat in Seville. Can Rangers handle it? Follow live updates from the Europa League final, below:
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
There is thought to be around 100,000 Rangers supporters in Seville for tonight’s game. There is also an estimated 50,000 Eintracht Frankfurt fans.
That is 150,000 supporters for a 42,700-capacity stadium. Doesn’t quite add up, does it?
Sounds like those calls from Uefa for fans without tickets not to attend have fallen on deaf ears.
It promises to be some atmosphere in Seville. Let’s just hope everyone behaves themselves.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
Unavailable for tonight’s game, Alfredo Morelos has been spotted among the Rangers supporters on the streets of Seville!
The Colombian remains sidelined with a thigh injury that he picked up back in early April - where he was immediately ruled out for the season.
But he is in Spain this evening and appears to be making the most of the atmosphere alongside the thousands of Scots who have made the trip.
Liverpool and Rangers fans warned not to travel for European finals without tickets
Ticketless Liverpool and Rangers fans have been urged not to travel to Paris and Seville for the Champions League and Europa League finals, or to try to buy resale or counterfeit tickets.
European football’s governing body Uefa is concerned about the security risk posed by large numbers of ticketless fans being in those cities, having seen the chaos which surrounded the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday those scenes were “unacceptable” and should never be allowed to happen again.
Liverpool and Rangers fans warned not to travel for European finals without tickets
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has criticised the official ticket allocation given to his club for the Champions League final with Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
And some team news for the German outfit this evening. Line-ups for both sides will be out around one hour before kick-off.
Martin Hinteregger suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham, and will miss the final, joining Diant Ramaj, Danny da Costa and Jesper Lindstrom on the absentee list.
Evan Ndicka’s substitution during the weekend draw against Mainz is said to have been precautionary.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
Some early team news for the Scottish side.
Ianis Hagi teased fans that he might be ready to return for Rangers in the final, though the Romanian was removed from the club’s Europa League registered squad earlier this year.
Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander are unavailable to Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but Aaron Ramsey is in line to feature after missing both legs of the semi-final.
Kemar Roofe has travelled to Spain and may return.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
When and where is it?
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 18 May at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain.
How can I watch?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the final of the Europa League live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also provide a free live stream on their YouTube channel.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
Less than three hours to go until kick-off and the Rangers fans are in great spirits ahead of their first European final in 14 years. As forecasted, it’s a roasting hot day in Andalusia.
Seville has been turned into a sea of blue, white and orange as Rangers fans soak in the atmosphere ahead of tonight’s Europa League final.
An estimated 100,000 fans have made the journey from Scotland, with just under 10,000 tickets available in the Rangers end in the Pizjaun.
Europa League final LIVE: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers
Follow live build-up and updates from the Europa League final in Seville as Rangers face Eintracht Frankfurt at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. Supporters from both teams have flocked to the south of Spain and over 150,000 fans have arrived in the city ahead of tonight’s match, in what is perhaps the most unexpected European final in a decade.
It is simply an unmissable occasion, and both Rangers and Eintracht have the chance to create history after making dream runs to the final. Rangers are aiming to win their first European trophy in 50 years and will believe they have nothing to fear after knocking out German opposition in Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig to reach this stage. Giovanni van Bronckhorst only took over at the Ibrox in November but has built on the foundations set by Steven Gerrard to take the Glasgow club to unexpected heights.
Eintracht Frankfurt may have finished in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table this season but they too have punched above their weight by knocking out Barcelona and West Ham to reach their first European final in 42 years, and cannot be taken lightly. The weather conditions could play a factor in the final, which is expected to take place in baking temperatures after a day of searing heat in Seville. Can Rangers handle it? Follow for live updates
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies