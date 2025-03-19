Rangers ‘embarrassed’ by ‘shameful’ anti-woke banner following Uefa charge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers have been charged by Uefa over an anti-woke banner that the Scottish club says is “shameful” and “embarrassing”.

Uefa described the message displayed by some fans at Ibrox during the penalty shoot-out victory over Turkish club Fenerbahce as "racist and/or discriminatory".

A section of supporters in the Copland Stand held up a banner, spread across three sections, which stated: “Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe.”

Rangers defeated Fenerbahce on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League but the club warned there could be “consequences” as a result of the charge.

“It is deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority,” Rangers said in a statement.

"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support.

"For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club are also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.

"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers, whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately."

The club also action over the throwing of objects and blocking passageways during the Fenerbahce match.