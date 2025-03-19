Rangers ‘embarrassed’ by ‘shameful’ anti-woke banner following Uefa charge
The banner displayed by some supporters in the Copland Stand stated: ‘Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe’
Rangers have been charged by Uefa over an anti-woke banner that the Scottish club says is “shameful” and “embarrassing”.
Uefa described the message displayed by some fans at Ibrox during the penalty shoot-out victory over Turkish club Fenerbahce as "racist and/or discriminatory".
A section of supporters in the Copland Stand held up a banner, spread across three sections, which stated: “Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe.”
Rangers defeated Fenerbahce on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League but the club warned there could be “consequences” as a result of the charge.
“It is deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority,” Rangers said in a statement.
"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support.
"For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.
"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club are also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.
"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers, whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately."
The club also action over the throwing of objects and blocking passageways during the Fenerbahce match.
