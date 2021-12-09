Rangers will look to continue their good form under new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst when they visit Lyon in the Europa League tonight.

The Group A fixture is a dead rubber as both Rangers and Lyon are both already guaranteed to finish as runners-up and winners respectively ahead of the final round of matches.

Rangers booked their place in February’s Europa League play-offs with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague last time out and Van Bronckhorst has won his first three matches in charge since succeeding Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

Lyon were 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture in September but they have struggled domestically and are 12th in Ligue 1.

When is Lyon vs Rangers?

The match will kick off at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 9 December.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 5;15pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Van Bronckhorst has confirmed that he will rotate his team for tonight’s dead rubber match and will offer some of his fringe players an opportunity. Leon Balogun is not yet available as he returns from injury but Ryan Jack could see further minutes following his introduction off the bench against Dundee last weekend.

“Regarding the team news, I think Leon Balogun cannot travel this afternoon,” he said.

"Regarding the game, we are going to watch closely the physical state of my players and it is also a game where I can change some positions to give the players some minutes who need that.

"I am more than comfortable to do so and to get a good game tomorrow evening."

Possible line-ups

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Da Silva, Lukeba, Henrique; Cherki, Caqueret, Keita, Kadewere; Dembele, Slimani

Rangers: McLaughlin; Patterson, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Arfield; Sakala, Roofe, Wright

Odds

Lyon: 10/11

Draw: 3/1

Rangers: 13/5

Prediction

While both managers will be more worried about performance levels rather than results in this dead rubber, Van Bronckhorst will want to come away with something. Lyon 1-1 Rangers