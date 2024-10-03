Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Rangers FC face a tough encounter with Lyon as they bid to continue a strong start to their Europa League campaign.

Philippe Clement’s side secured an excellent win at Malmo in their opening fixture to take a big step towards progressing to the knockout rounds of the revamped competition.

Lyon will represent a tough test, though, as the Glasgow club return to Ibrox after a somewhat unconvincing victory against Hibernian in the league.

The French side’s opening effort in European competition was a solid 2-0 success against Olympiacocs, though they have won just two of their first six Ligue 1 fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Lyon?

Rangers vs Lyon is due to kick off at 8pm BST tonight, Thursday 3 October, at Ibrox.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7.45pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Mohamed Diomande is a doubt for Rangers, who still have Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz sidelined. Ianis Hagi appears to be moving closer to a surprise return having been frozen out at the start of the season as he explored a transfer elsewhere - the Romanian is back in training but ineligible in this competition having not been named in Clement’s Europa League squad.

Moussa Niakhate returned to the bench for Lyon in their Ligue 1 win over Toulouse and the centre-half may be fit to feature if required here. Said Benrahma and Wilfried Zaha stared on the flanks in that game but may miss out in Europe again as Pierre Sage rotates his front three.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami; Dessers.

Lyon XI: Perri; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Caleta-Car, Tagliafico; Tolisso, Matic; Nuamah, Cherki, Fofana; Lacazette

Odds

Rangers win 14/9

Draw 5/2

Lyon win 9/5

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Rangers 1-2 Lyon

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.