Lyon boss Peter Bosz says the atmosphere will be “special” at the Ibrox as his team face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

Fans are back in full force after not being allowed to attend last season due to the pandemic and the manager has shared his excitement at their return.

He told Uefa.com: “I think we are all looking forward to seeing the fans come back to the stadium. In my experience, European Cup nights always have an added dimension.

“We’re all used to playing in a full stadium, but these European nights are always a little more special.”

Lyon head into the match off the back of a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg and so will look to continue their winning ways against the Scottish champions.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 16 September.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown on BT Sport 3 and customers will also be able to stream the fixture on the app and website.

Team news

For Rangers, John Lundstram will be available but Ianis Hagi is unlikely to feature due to testing positive for Covid.

For Lyon, they are still waiting on news on whether Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta will be allowed to play. Tinotenda Kadewere is an uncertainity while Leo Dubois and Jeff Reine-Adelaide are set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Barisic, Helander, Goldson, Tavernier; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Kent, Morelos, Roofe

Lyon: Lopes; Gusto, Silva, Boateng, Emerson; Mendes, Caqueret, Ekambi, Aouar, Cherki; Dembele

Odds

Rangers - 13/8

Draw - 5/2

Lyon - 13/8

Prediction

Steven Gerrard’s team will have the slight edge given they are at home and their recent form in the Scottish Premiership will give them confidence. Lyon will be a tough task but Rangers should get the win after a close battle with the French club. Rangers 2-1 Lyon.