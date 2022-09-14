Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rangers and Napoli head into their Champions League clash at Ibrox on Wednesday evening off the back of starkly contrasting results on the opening matchday.

Napoli stunned the whole of Europe by thrashing last season’s finalists, and one of this season’s tournament favourites, Liverpool 4-1 in Naples to blow Group A wide open and give themselves the perfect start in the quest for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Rangers were also involved in a match where one team scored four goals but their first Champions League group stage match for 12 years reminded them just how brutal the top level can be as they were thumped 4-0 by Ajax and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was left to make some very frank admissions.

“To compete in the Champions League you need hundreds of millions. Otherwise you can’t compete,” explained Van Bronckhorst. “Look at Ajax, they sold players worth over £200million. Look at Liverpool as well. For us to compete with them, it’s too much to ask. We want to compete but we want to compete with the squad we have and the squad we’re capable of making. We knew it would be tough and it showed today.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game:

When is Rangers vs Napoli?

The match takes place on Wednesday 14 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Ibrox in Glasgow, Scotland.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 4, with coverage getting underway at 7.45pm following the conclusion of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Celtic. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Tom Lawrence has missed Rangers’ most recent games with an injury and is likely out until the end of the month, joining Ben Davies, John Souttar, Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander on the sidelines, while James Tavernier faces a late fitness test for the Gers. Despite his recent struggles, Jon McLaughlin should hold off veteran Allan McGregor to keep his place in goal.

Napoli will be forced into at least one change to the side that started against Liverpool, as Victor Osimhen’s thigh strain rules him out, with Giovanni Simeone set to lead the line instead. After being rested at the weekend, Kim Min-jae and Piotr Zielinski should return to the starting XI, but Hirving Lozano missed training this week as he battles the flu.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis; Tillman, Kamara, Kent; Colak

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia; Simeone

Odds

Rangers 16/5

Draw 29/10

Napoli 4/5

Prediction

Rangers were impressive at home during last season’s run to the Europa League final but last week’s Ajax thrashing poured cold water on their parade and a confident Napoli should be too strong. Rangers 1-3 Napoli.