Rangers vs Real Betis LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and latest updates
The Europa League Group C clash sees Ibrox host opponents from LaLiga
Michael Beale’s Rangers get underway in the Europa League tonight after a tough time in the Champions League qualifiers saw them drop out of the competition after a 5-1 defeat against PSV.
The 2022 finalists face Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis, who haven’t managed to make it past the round of 16 since their debut in the renamed edition of the European tournament in 2013–14.
Rangers v Real Betis - LIVE
Here come the teams.
Michael Beale interviewed moments ago says he’s gone as bold as he can with his selection and is looking to take the game to Betis.
Rangers’ 2022 European run proved where they belong
On many levels, clubs like Real Madrid and Rangers exist and operate in different spheres. But what they share, through being two of European football’s great old clubs, is the belief they belong on stages such as these.
For Rangers, this central character complex survived even when they were demoted down to the fourth tier of Scottish football.
Rangers v Real Betis: 10 minutes until kick-off
Rangers’ Europa League campaign will get underway shortly against Spanish side Real Betis, with it being only 10 minutes until kick-off.
Both sides have struggled for consistency so far this season, although Betis have the far poorer defensive record having conceded ten goals from their opening five games in La Liga.
This one feels like it could have a few goals in it.
It’s Bravo for Betis!
Former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo does indeed take the place of the injured Rui Silva tonight.
It will be the 40 year-old’s first appearance of the season tonight.
Pellegrini was uncertain whether he would be able to select his second-choice goalkeeper before the match, and may have had to rely on third-choice Francisco Vieites who has very limited experience at the top level.
Rangers unbeaten in six at home in Europa League
Rangers are unbeaten in their last six matches at The Ibrox in the Europa League.
The Scottish side have only lost three games at home in the competition since it was renamed in 2009.
They’ll be hoping to keep this streak going against Betis tonight as the Europa League group stages get underway.
Real Betis line-up
Betis XI: Bravo, Bellerin, Pezzella, Bartra, Abner, Rodriguez, Marc Roca, Luiz Henrique, Isco, Ez Abde, Iglesias
Michael Beale defensive after booing from home fans
Michael Beale’s Rangers side were booed following a 1-0 defeat at home against Old Firm rivals Celtic.
The start of the season hasn’t been ideal for Beale, who are already four points behind their Glasgow rivals after also losing to Kilmarnock.
Michael Beale urges Rangers to ‘dust themselves down’ and be ready after break
Celtic came away from Ibrox with a 1-0 win after Rangers were denied a goal by a VAR decision.
Pellegrini says Scottish football is about ‘passion’
Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini said he understood what Scottish football was about when discussing tonight’s fixture.
The veteran manager said: “I think I have a very good idea of what Scottish football is. It is about passion, direct football, fighting for every goal, trying to go box to box as quickly as they can.
“The intensity of the game is maybe not the same as Spain but it is something we must consider tomorrow because in 95 minutes they play 100 per cent, technical and physical.
“I had the chance to come here not only as a manager and I also came to watch Celtic v Rangers when I was in England as a coach. It is great football with great fans.”
Rangers Changes
Michael Beales makes several changes to his side which beat St. Johnstone last weekend.
Borna Barišić comes in at left-back for Ridvan Yilmaz, and José Cifuentes replaces the injured Nicholas Raskin.
Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima replace Sam Lammers and Danilo going forward.
Rangers line-up
Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier (C), Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Cifuentes, Lawrence, Matondo, Sima, Roofe
