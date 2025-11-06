Rangers vs Roma: Prediction, betting tips and line-ups

Rangers vs Roma tips:

Rangers welcome Roma to Ibrox on Thursday, looking to kick-start their season and secure their first Europa League win of the campaign.

Since Danny Rohl replaced Russell Martin last month, they have won two and lost two and moved up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership table – now they just need their first points on the board in this competition, and with five games still to play, they can still progress to the knockout stages despite currently being bottom of the standings.

So far, they have been beaten by Genk, Sturm Graz and Brann, while Thursday’s opponents haven’t done much better.

Since beating Nice in their opening fixture, two-time finalists Roma have lost at home to Lille and Viktoria Plzen to leave them 23rd in the table.

Things have gone much better in the league, though, and they currently sit joint second in Serie A, just one point behind the leaders Napoli, which is why they are the third favourites to win the tournament in the Europa League odds.

Rangers vs Roma tips: Gers to get off the mark?

Both sides go into Thursday’s match on the back of a defeat. Rangers were beaten 3-1 after extra time by Celtic in the Scottish League Cup, while Roma were downed 1-0 by AC Milan.

Despite the steep history of both sides, this is the first time they have ever met, so we don’t have too much to go on, along with the recent changes at Ibrox.

But surely the Gers have to win eventually, and this seems a great opportunity against a side who are also struggling in the competition and being the underdogs might be just what Rangers need.

There’s value to be had on betting sites with a compelling 4/1 price for Rohl’s men to get off the mark at Ibrox. It stands out to us for our first prediction on this Europa League clash.

Rangers vs Roma prediction 1: Rangers to win - 4/1 Betfred

Rangers vs Roma tips: Tavernier to be vital for Rangers

If Rangers are to finally break their duck, a lot will depend on the form of defender James Tavernier, who is their current leading scorer.

The former Newcastle trainee has six goals and two assists to his name so far, including a late penalty against Celtic on Sunday to send the game into extra time.

Given his record this season, the score or assist market gives bettors that slight protection for Tavernier to have a goal contribution rather than having to hit the precise goal or assist market.

Football betting sites are backing him at 4/1 to score and 7/1 to assist, but 11/5 gives us enough value for our second prediction for Tavernier to have a goal contribution at Ibrox.

Rangers vs Roma prediction 2: James Tavernier to score or assist - 11/5 Bet365

Rangers vs Roma team news:

Rangers: Rohl should have almost a full squad to choose from, with long-term absentees Dujon Sterling and Rabbi Matondo the only exceptions. Connor Barron returns to the squad after he missed the Old Firm clash through suspension.

Roma: Irish forward Evan Ferguson will miss the visit to Ibrox with an ankle injury, and he has been joined on the sidelines by Paulo Dybala, who limped off on Sunday. Former Manchester City defender Angelino is also out with asthmatic bronchitis

Rangers vs Roma predicted line-ups:

Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Cornelius, Meghoma; Raskin, Diomande; Gassama, Moore, Danilo

Roma: Svilar; Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Ndicka, Franca; Cristante, Kone, El Aynaoui; Soule, Dovbyk

