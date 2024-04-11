Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Raphael Varane injury deals further blow to Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United

Manchester United have been plunged into an injury crisis in recent weeks

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Thursday 11 April 2024 19:07
Comments
Raphael Varane faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines
Raphael Varane faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Getty Images)

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for several weeks to leave Manchester United in a defensive injury crisis.

While the World Cup winner is hoping to be fit before the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag will be without three of his senior centre-backs for the next few games, including the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry, with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof both also weeks away from a return.

And a fourth central defender, Jonny Evans, will sit out Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth with a lesser muscle injury, meaning Harry Maguire is the only senior specialist centre-back fit. In addition, left-back Luke Shaw, who was used at centre-back at times last season, is also on the sidelines.

Maguire was partnered by the teenager Willy Kambwala in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, with the 19-year-old set to keep his place against Andoni Iraola’s side.

Varane, who was injured in last week’s 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, was part of the first-choice centre-back duo last season, alongside Martinez, but they have only begun five games together this season, and just two since August.

United are also without both senior left-backs, with Tyrell Malacia yet to play in the current campaign and Shaw aiming to be back by the end of the season.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in