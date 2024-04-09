John Murtough leaves Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe continues rebuild

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Murtough will leave Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s overhaul of the senior figures off the field continues.

Murtough, who was appointed United’s first-ever football director in 2021, is stepping down while United pursue Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox to take over from him.

Ashworth has been put on gardening leave by Newcastle, where he is sporting director, but the two clubs have been unable to agree a fee so far to allow the former FA technical director to move to Old Trafford.

United have also made an offer to Southampton for Wilcox, their director of football and a former head of Manchester City’s academy, who is also wanted to become the new technical director at Old Trafford though, once again, no compensation deal has been agreed.

Ratcliffe, co-owner of United, said: “We want to thank John for his loyal service over many years, and for his support and integrity during this period of transition. He leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

The co-chairman Joel Glazer added: “After 11 years of tireless work for the club, John has mutually agreed with us that now is the right time to step aside and allow the new football leadership structure to be put in place. He will always be welcome back at Manchester United as a friend of the club.”

Since Ratcliffe agreed to take a 27.7 per cent stake in United, the club have hired Omar Berrada as chief executive, though he is also on gardening leave before he leaves Manchester City.

Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford look set to overhaul Man United’s structure ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

A popular figure inside the club, there was some thought Murtough may have stayed on in a different or reduced role but he is departing by mutual agreement. United are keen for Darren Fletcher, the current technical director, to remain, but with a different job title.

In the meantime, day-to-day management will be provided by current existing football leadership team, including deputy football director Andy O’Boyle, director of player negotiations Matt Hargreaves, director of football operations David Harrison and academy director Nick Cox while Sir Dave Brailsford is overseeing them from the boardroom

Murtough was brought to United in 2014 by David Moyes after working with him at Everton and promoted until he became football director in 2021. He brought in a number of senior figures at the club, including O’Boyle, Hargreaves, Harrison and Polly Bancroft, who was head of women’s football until her recent departure.

Murtough was credited with regenerating United’s academy, allowing Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to break through to the first team and for the club to win the 2022 FA Youth Cup.

He was instrumental in appointing Erik ten Hag as manager and providing the Dutchman with support during United’s slump in the first half of the season. However, United’s record in the transfer market came under scrutiny as they spent £400m in Ten Hag’s reign with mixed returns.