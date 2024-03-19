Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is winning the Manchester United PR battle – can he get them winning on the pitch again?

Now that the billionaire tycoon has managed to prise some of Manchester United away from the loathed Glazer family, he’s looking to make his mark on the club – but he could find himself learning the harsh, and costly, lesson that business brilliance does not guarantee sporting success, writes Chris Blackhurst

Tuesday 19 March 2024 09:29
Comments
<p>Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford</p>

Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford

(PA Wire)

The three watchwords of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at his Ineos group are “grit, rigour and humour”.

Apply those, so his thinking goes, and success will surely come. That may be true of a chemical manufacturer but does it translate to the biggest football club in the world, in the most competitive league in the world?

All it’s possible to say with any certainty is that we shall see.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in