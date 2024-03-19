Sir Jim Ratcliffe is winning the Manchester United PR battle – can he get them winning on the pitch again?
Now that the billionaire tycoon has managed to prise some of Manchester United away from the loathed Glazer family, he’s looking to make his mark on the club – but he could find himself learning the harsh, and costly, lesson that business brilliance does not guarantee sporting success, writes Chris Blackhurst
The three watchwords of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at his Ineos group are “grit, rigour and humour”.
Apply those, so his thinking goes, and success will surely come. That may be true of a chemical manufacturer but does it translate to the biggest football club in the world, in the most competitive league in the world?
All it’s possible to say with any certainty is that we shall see.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies