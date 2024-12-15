Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim has explained why Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were dropped from his Manchester United squad to face Manchester City in the derby, with the Portuguese manager revealing it was not purely a footballing decision.

Rashford and Garnacho were surprise omissions from Amorim’s team to take on Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad, with both players having featured in the win at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.

Amorim confirmed that neither player is injured, adding that both Rashford and Garnacho trained at Carrington on Sunday morning while the first team prepared for the trip to the Etihad.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the Premier League clash, as the Portuguese boss looks to avoid a third league defeat in a row, Amorim confirmed the decision to drop Rashford and Garnacho was based on a variety of reasons, including off-field matters.

Explaining his biggest decision as Manchester United manager yet, he said: “Selection. We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up. Everything is on the line when we analyse and try to choose the players, so that is my selection. Simple.

“I don’t want to send a message. It’s simply an evaluation, and they know it. The players are really, really smart. Everybody understands my decision. I have to choose. It’s just a simple selection.

“The context is difficult. We have to win games and we have a difficult situation. I pay attention to everything, the way you eat, the way you put on your clothes to go the game. Everything. I make my evaluation and then I have to decide. I have a lot of players to choose.”

Rashford, 27, and Garnacho, 20, both starred in United’s victory over rivals City in last season’s FA Cup final and were regular starters under Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag.

"It's just simple selection" 💬



— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 15, 2024

But Amorim uses a different tactical system, and the former Sporting boss has gone with a front three of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Amad Diallo for his first Manchester derby.

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are the midfield pair, with Diogo Dalot and Noussir Mazroui expected to line-up as his wing-backs.

Harry Maguire joins Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez in Amorim’s back-three, with Andre Onana in goal.

On his bench, Amorim has Joshua Zirkzee and Antony among his remaining forward options, as well as midfielders Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.