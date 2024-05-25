Sir Jim Ratcliffe turns back on journalist after question about Erik ten Hag

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Jim Ratcliffe turned his back on a journalist and walked away after being asked whether Erik ten Hag would stay on as Manchester United manager following the FA Cup final.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored at Wembley and United held on for a shock 2-1 victory after Jeremy Doku had pulled a late goal back.

United’s win saw them avenge last season’s FA Cup final loss to City and earned them a place in next season’s Europa League, having finished eighth in the Premier League.

It also came amid intense speculation about Ten Hag’s future, with reports on Friday suggesting the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the result at Wembley.

When asked by the BBC if he has been unfairly treated by the media, Ten Hag said: “I think so. The team, me as well, it’s not right.

“We did not have the players. We have seen the same things, it has not always been good football so we had to compromise and we can’t play the football we want to play. In two years since I have been here we’ve had the full squad two, three or four times.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe silent on Erik ten Hag's future 🤫 pic.twitter.com/WCACHH9pIA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2024

“It was about us to prove a point after a year with so many setbacks, injuries and all the times we had to survive. The team showed so much resilience and I am proud of them.”

Regarding his future at Old Trafford, Ten Hag said: “I don’t know. The only thing I’m doing is preparing my team, developing my team, progressing my team and individual players. To me this is a project. When I came here it was a mess, we know better but we are by far not where we want to be.

“Football is about winning trophies, I want to play the best football and at the end it is about winning games and trophies and that’s the mentality we’ve brought in."

Ratcliffe celebrated in the stands with Sir Alex Ferguson and members of United’s hierarchy. But when confronted by a journalist over Ten Hag’s future, he refused to answer.

Ratcliffe later said: “It’s a fantastic feeling to win the FA Cup. Manchester United were not the favorites to win today, but they played with total commitment to beat one of the best teams. We are very proud of the players and staff.”