Liveupdated1696092904

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Red Bull Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 September 2023 16:30
Comments
A general view of the Red Bull Arena
A general view of the Red Bull Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig face Bayern München in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.

At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696092815

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

30 September 2023 17:53
1696092753

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box.

30 September 2023 17:52
1696092556

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 0. Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

30 September 2023 17:49
1696092111

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.

30 September 2023 17:41
1696092095

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

30 September 2023 17:41
1696092058

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Simakan.

30 September 2023 17:40
1696092030

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 September 2023 17:40
1696091988

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

30 September 2023 17:39
1696091985

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

30 September 2023 17:39
1696091943

RB Leipzig vs Bayern München

Foul by Kim Min-Jae (FC Bayern München).

30 September 2023 17:39

