RB Leipzig vs Bayern München LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Red Bull Arena
Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig face Bayern München in the Bundesliga today.
Bayern Munich remain the dominant force in German football and secured another title win last season, while they signed England captain Harry Kane over the summer to further boost their attacking prowess.
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are their main challengers, but behind them a fierce battle for European football continues with Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt expected to be among the best of the rest once more.
At the other end, Stuttgart and Augsburg will be aiming for better after they only just survived last season, while FC Heidenheim are this year in the top flight for the first time in their entire history.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box.
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, FC Bayern München 0. Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Simakan.
Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.
Foul by Kim Min-Jae (FC Bayern München).
