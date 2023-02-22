RB Leipzig vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Man City’s Champions League campaign continues as they take on RB Leipzig in last-16
Manchester City travel to Germany to resume their Champions League campaign as they take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side brush off the emotions of conceding a late equaliser to Nottingham Forest last time out and respond with a commanding performance against the Bundesliga outfit.
City cruised through the group stages remaining undefeated in all six of their matches. They won four and played out two goalless draws, against FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund, on their way to finishing top of Group G. It is no secret that Guardiola wants to win the Champions League with City, who have reached the final and semi-finals of this competition in the last two seasons, but his team come up against a resolute side in Leipzig tonight.
RB Leipzig’s European campaign started poorly. They lost their opening two matches to Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid but a run of four wins ensured they qualified for the knockout rounds. The German side are fifth in the Bundesliga and come into the match on the back of a 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg. Can they cause some trouble for City this evening?
Follow all the action as RB Leipzig host Manchester City in the Champions League last-16:
RB Leipzig vs Man City: Key Stats
Some key stats ahead of tonight’s clash:
- The two previous meetings between RB Leipzig and Manchester City came in the UEFA Champions League last season, with a total of 12 goals being scored across the two matches (Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig and RB Leipzig 2-1 Man City).
- After winning their first three matches in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, RB Leipzig have lost each of their last three without scoring a goal – 0-3 v Paris Saint-Germain in the 2019-20 semi-final and two 0-2 defeats v Liverpool in the last 16 in 2020-21.
- Since the start of last season, only Kingsley Coman (18) has created more chances following a carry than Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (15) in the Champions League. In this same period, Grealish has averaged more chances created from open play per 90 than any other Man City player (2.5).
Tuesday’s other game saw Italy’s in-form team Napoli take a commanding lead in their last-16 tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Last night’s match report from Germany:
Napoli on cruise control to build first-leg lead over Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-2 Napoli: Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored, while Frankfurt had Randal Kolo Muani sent off
Last night in the Champions League
The scenario is doubly familiar, doubly famous. Liverpool’s two greatest comebacks in Europe came from three goals down at half-time of sorts: one against a Carlo Ancelotti side, the other against a Spanish superpower. They were three adrift after 45 minutes in the 2005 Champions League final, three behind after 90 in the 2019 semi-final. They overcame Ancelotti’s AC Milan in Istanbul on penalties and Lionel Messi’s Barcelona at Anfield with a four-goal blitz.
Now for the hat-trick? Not likely. Now they go to the Bernabeu to face Ancelotti’s Champions League holders, 5-2 down to Real Madrid already. Liverpool hare succeeded at mission improbable before but this seems mission impossible. Even the ‘Jurgener believers’ might struggle to believe now. Indeed, even Jurgen Klopp, who has turned positivity into an art form, sounded downbeat. “I think Carlo thinks the tie is over and I think it as well in the moment,” he said. Defeat led to defeatism. “Of course” it is a tougher test than Barcelona, because the second leg then was at home.
Last night’s report from a remarkable night of Champions League football:
The familiar Liverpool failings exposed by the true mentality monsters
A hat-trick of remarkable Champions League comebacks feels unlikely after Real Madrid cut Liverpool apart at Anfield
In a slightly alternate world, requiring only a few different developments, Wednesday night’s match against RB Leipzig might have been a landmark event for Manchester City for the wrong reasons. It might well have represented their first Champions League knock-out fixture in three years, had Uefa’s punishment of a two-year ban not been overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July 2020.
That might even have been the case had the governing body’s response been different.
The “fudge” that the outcome represented – where City were fined £10m for non-cooperation – is reflected in the number of questions that remain about the case, that are being asked again at the top level of football after the Premier League charged the serial champions with over 100 alleged breaches.
Ahead of tonight’s match, Miguel Delanely on the latest surrounding Manchester City’s investigation by the Premier League:
Man City and the old questions that could lead to Champions League ban
The Premier League investigation into City’s alleged financial breaches has spotlighted fresh questions arising from Uefa’s previous case against the club
Man City had been experimenting with a back three at points in the last couple of games but it looks like Pep has decided to revert to the back four. De Bruyne will be the big loss in the centre of midfield and Silva and Gundogan - either side of Rodri - will now be tasked with providing the creative spark for the English side.
The substitutes for both sides:
RB Leipzig: Haidara, Henrichs, Kampl, Nickisch, Nkunku, Nyland, Poulsen, Raum, Simakan
Man City: Alvarez, Carson, Charles, Foden, Gomez, Lewis, Ortega, Palmer, Perrone, Phillips, Robertson
RB Leipzig vs Man City - confirmed line-ups
RB Leipzig: Blaswich; Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Halstenberg; Laimer, Schlager; Werner, Szoboszlai, Forsberg; Andre Silva
Man City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
When is it?
The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 22 January at the Red Bull Arena.
How can I watch?
The match will be available for fans to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts on both at 7pm.
