Ederson warms up before kick-off in Leipzig (PA)

Manchester City travel to Germany to resume their Champions League campaign as they take on RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie. Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side brush off the emotions of conceding a late equaliser to Nottingham Forest last time out and respond with a commanding performance against the Bundesliga outfit.

City cruised through the group stages remaining undefeated in all six of their matches. They won four and played out two goalless draws, against FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund, on their way to finishing top of Group G. It is no secret that Guardiola wants to win the Champions League with City, who have reached the final and semi-finals of this competition in the last two seasons, but his team come up against a resolute side in Leipzig tonight.

RB Leipzig’s European campaign started poorly. They lost their opening two matches to Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid but a run of four wins ensured they qualified for the knockout rounds. The German side are fifth in the Bundesliga and come into the match on the back of a 3-0 victory over Wolfsburg. Can they cause some trouble for City this evening?

Follow all the action as RB Leipzig host Manchester City in the Champions League last-16: