1685204223

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04 LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Red Bull Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 27 May 2023 13:30
A general view of the Red Bull Arena
A general view of the Red Bull Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig take on Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685204199

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

27 May 2023 17:16
1685203811

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

27 May 2023 17:10
1685201874

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

27 May 2023 16:37
1685201214

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

27 May 2023 16:26
1685201058

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

Match ends, RB Leipzig 4, FC Schalke 04 2.

27 May 2023 16:24
1685201022

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 4, FC Schalke 04 2.

27 May 2023 16:23
1685200972

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200961

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

27 May 2023 16:22
1685200908

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

Goal! RB Leipzig 4, FC Schalke 04 2. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ørjan Nyland.

27 May 2023 16:21
1685200891

RB Leipzig vs Schalke 04

Attempt saved. Kenan Karaman (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Král.

27 May 2023 16:21

