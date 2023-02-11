Jump to content

Liveupdated1676133019

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Red Bull Arena

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 16:30
A general view of the Red Bull Arena
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676133010

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin

11 February 2023 16:30

