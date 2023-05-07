Jump to content

Liveupdated1683471423

Reading vs Aston Villa LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Select Car Leasing Stadium

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.

The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.

Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.

With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.

The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683471369

Reading vs Aston Villa

Match ends, Reading Women 0, Aston Villa Women 5.

7 May 2023 15:56
1683471367

Reading vs Aston Villa

Second Half ends, Reading Women 0, Aston Villa Women 5.

7 May 2023 15:56
1683471342

Reading vs Aston Villa

Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).

7 May 2023 15:55
1683471300

Reading vs Aston Villa

Attempt saved. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is saved.

7 May 2023 15:55
1683471226

Reading vs Aston Villa

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471143

Reading vs Aston Villa

Delay in match because of an injury Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).

7 May 2023 15:52
1683471098

Reading vs Aston Villa

Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Rachel Daly is caught offside.

7 May 2023 15:51
1683471062

Reading vs Aston Villa

Attempt missed. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.

7 May 2023 15:51
1683471021

Reading vs Aston Villa

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Brooke Hendrix.

7 May 2023 15:50
1683470621

Reading vs Aston Villa

Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 May 2023 15:43

