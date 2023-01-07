Jump to content

Liveupdated1673097244

Reading vs Watford LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Select Car Leasing Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 January 2023 13:14
Comments
<p>Francisco Sierralta of Watford is challenged by Lucas Joao and Amadou Mbengue of Reading</p>

Francisco Sierralta of Watford is challenged by Lucas Joao and Amadou Mbengue of Reading

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reading take on Watford in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1673097205

Reading vs Watford

Corner, Reading. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

7 January 2023 13:13
1673097132

Reading vs Watford

7 January 2023 13:12
1673097116

Reading vs Watford

7 January 2023 13:11
1673097065

Reading vs Watford

Attempt missed. Lucas João (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

7 January 2023 13:11
1673097047

Reading vs Watford

Shane Long (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7 January 2023 13:10
1673096961

Reading vs Watford

Foul by Naby Sarr (Reading).

7 January 2023 13:09
1673096952

Reading vs Watford

7 January 2023 13:09
1673096929

Reading vs Watford

Kelvin Abrefa (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

7 January 2023 13:08
1673096875

Reading vs Watford

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 January 2023 13:07
1673096718

Reading vs Watford

Delay in match because of an injury Shane Long (Reading).

7 January 2023 13:05

