Reading vs Watford LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Select Car Leasing Stadium
Follow live coverage as Reading take on Watford in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Leicester City are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time in their history in 2021 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Reading vs Watford
Corner, Reading. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
Reading vs Watford
Reading vs Watford
Reading vs Watford
Attempt missed. Lucas João (Reading) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Reading vs Watford
Shane Long (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Reading vs Watford
Foul by Naby Sarr (Reading).
Reading vs Watford
Reading vs Watford
Kelvin Abrefa (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Reading vs Watford
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Reading vs Watford
Delay in match because of an injury Shane Long (Reading).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies