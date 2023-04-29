Jump to content

Liveupdated1682777883

Reading vs Wigan Athletic LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Select Car Leasing Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
A general view of The Madejski Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Reading face Wigan Athletic in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777858

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Nesta Guinness-Walker (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29 April 2023 15:17
1682777542

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Foul by Junior Hoilett (Reading).

29 April 2023 15:12
1682777357

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777345

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777321

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Attempt missed. Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

29 April 2023 15:08
1682777154

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Cesare Casadei (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

29 April 2023 15:05
1682777130

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

29 April 2023 15:05
1682777117

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Tom McIntyre (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29 April 2023 15:05
1682777091

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

Attempt saved. Tom McIntyre (Reading) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

29 April 2023 15:04
1682776945

Reading vs Wigan Athletic

First Half begins.

29 April 2023 15:02

