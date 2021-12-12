League leaders Real Madrid host the current champions and local rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, a game which could see Los Blancos make a statement about their title credentials if they win.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team are already eight points clear heading into the weekend, albeit having played a game more than Sevilla and Atleti.

Diego Simeone’s outfit have failed to match the consistency of last year and are fourth ahead of this match, but victory here and in their outstanding game would leave them just four points off their rivals.

Both were in action in midweek, confirming their places in the Champions League knockout stage in the new year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 12 December at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLigaTV. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

The major worry for the home side is Karim Benzema, who missed midweek in Europe. They are hopeful he’ll return, however. Gareth Bale is back in the squad after injury.

Atletico are still without Luis Suarez and Kieran Trippier, while Stefan Savic is out injured too. Felipe is available after a European ban and Josema Gimenez is fit.

Predicted line-ups

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

ATM - Oblak, Felipe, Hermoso, Kondogbia, Llorente, Koke, de Paul, Lemar, Carrasco, Cunha, Griezmann

Odds

Real 11/10

Draw 28/11

Atleti 14/5

Prediction

Ancelotti’s team to turn it on in a big game and extend their lead at the top of the table. Real 2-1 Atletico.