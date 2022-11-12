Real Madrid vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news with Gunners on cusp of Champions League semi-finals
Mikel Arteta’s men lead 3-0 on aggregate after first leg win at the Emirates Stadium
Real Madrid host Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final second leg this evening looking to overturn a 3-0 deficit in front of their home fans.
The Gunners won the first leg in London in comprehensive fashion thanks to two goals from free kicks taken by Declan Rice and a third strike from Mikel Merino. Arsenal know that anything but a big defeat will be enough to send them through to the last four stage of the competition where they would face PSG after the French champions defeated Aston Villa yesterday.
Madrid, who are also aiming to catch Barcelona in LaLiga, will not believe they are out of this tie especially with their recent history of overturning losing causes to progress in the Champions League.
Jude Bellingham revealed that the hosts are focused on winning saying: “We believe so. You can’t come into a game like this thinking that there’s going to be anything other than a comeback. That’s the way we’re thinking about the game.”
'The emotional aspect is significant'
Arteta expanding on his mindset for tonight’s match and explained: "The emotional aspect is very significant.
“I have a lot of reassurance from what the team has done all season, in positive contexts and in difficult contexts.
“We are going to enjoy playing any kind of game. The mindset is to be brave, to be dominant and have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game."
Arsenal's mindset is to win
Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal won’t sit back and hold on to their lead when they head to Madrid tonight.
Most of the pre-match build-up has been about Real Madrid overturning their deficit and winning the game but Arteta says the Gunners have a similar mindset.
He said: “We have the same mindset.
“The mindset is to win, to be brave, to be bold, dominant, to be determined and to have the conviction that we can be better than them and win the game.
“That is the message I have conveyed to the players. They did that in London and now we have to do it in a different context tomorrow.”
Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal’s mindset ahead of Real Madrid second leg
Mikel Arteta insists a ‘bold and brave’ Arsenal do not fear Real Madrid and wants his side to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals by beating the Spanish giants in their own back yard.
Arsenal will take on Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the second leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu with a three-goal advantage following Declan Rice’s remarkable free-kick double at the Emirates Stadium last week.
However, the 15-time European Cup winners have a habit of impressive turnarounds – against the might of Manchester City, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich – all in recent seasons.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction
Real Madrid won’t go down easily and the atmosphere inside the Bernabeau will inspire them to fight ferociously to overcome the three goal deficit. It’ll be a nervous outing for Arsenal but a goal should settle them down and they will have enough defensive quality to sneak into the semi-finals.
Real Madrid 3-1 Arsenal (Arsenal to progress 4-3 on aggregate).
Arsenal's early team news
Arsenal’s Jorginho will be unavailable after the midfielder limped off during the Premier League draw with Brentford though Thomas Partey and Ben White should be available for Mikel Arteta.
Raheem Sterling missed the first leg through suspension but is back for this one.
Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli
Real Madrid team news
Eduardo Camavinga is suspended after being dismissed in the final few minutes of the first leg last week. Aurelien Tchouameni, who missed the first leg for his own suspension, looks set to return to the starting XI for Real Madrid.
Dani Ceballos is available to face his former club but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will be on the sidelines.
Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe
How can I watch it?
When is Real Madrid vs Arsenal?
The Champions League quarter-final second leg will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 16 April at Santiago Bernabeau in Madrid.
Real Madrid vs Arsenal
Real Madrid host Arsenal in a Champions League quarter-final second leg hoping to pull off one of the great comebacks and book a place in the next round when the teams clash at the Santiago Bernabeau.
The Spanish giants trail the Gunners by three goals after two exceptional free kicks from Declan Rice and a late third from Mikel Merino gave Arsenal a superb victory at the Emirates Stadium a week ago.
Mikel Arteta’s side second in the Premier League but are 13 points behind leaders Liverpool meaning their hopes of winning silverware this season are best founded in this competition.
Madrid have history of surprising teams, especially English clubs, with comeback wins but they have never beaten the Gunners in competitive competition.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Real Madrid host Arsenal in a crucial second leg fixture.
The two teams go toe-to-toe in the quarter-finals with Arsenal holding a 3-0 advantage after dominating proceedings at the Emirates last week.
Madrid have a history of spectacular comebacks and will need to be on their best form tonight if they hope to get through to the next stage of the competition while Arsenal must avoid defeat to ensure they easily make it through.
We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and latest updates throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8pm.
