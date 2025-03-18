Arsenal’s trophy hopes dealt huge blow by Real Madrid and sodden surface

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal's Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after they slipped to a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final at Real Madrid.

A goal in each half from Linda Caicedo and Athenea del Castillo condemned the Gunners to only their fourth defeat in 23 matches under boss Renee Slegers.

With Arsenal eight points behind leaders Chelsea in the Women's Super League and out of both domestic cups, Europe represents their last realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.

But they have a lot of work to do in the return leg in north London next week after a disappointing display in the teeming rain at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

In front of around 300 travelling fans braving the miserable Madrid weather, the visitors created the first clear chance after 19 minutes when Alessia Russo controlled the ball and spun just inside the Real half.

The England striker threaded a perfectly weighted pass through to Stina Blackstenius, whose shot was well saved by Misa Rodriguez.

But two minutes later a mistake from Gunners defender Leah Williamson gifted the opening goal to Real.

The England captain was probably not helped by the sodden surface as she let a harmless-looking ball from Signe Bruun slip under her foot.

Colombian forward Caicedo burst through and held off Emily Fox before burying her finish in the corner for a fourth goal in the competition this season.

open image in gallery Linda Caicedo put Real Madrid in front ( Getty Images )

Arsenal went close to equalising just before half-time after Russo won a free-kick 30 yards out.

The cross was headed out to Beth Mead on the edge of the box but her shot whistled just wide.

Slegers shook up her misfiring forward line at the break, sending on Chloe Kelly and Caitlin Foord for Blackstenius and Mead.

Caicedo almost got in again when she pounced on a misplaced pass and charged past Fox down the left, but the Gunners full-back got back to snuff out the danger.

Real suffered a blow when Melanie Leupolz went down holding her knee after playing a pass, with the Germany midfielder departing the field in tears.

open image in gallery Melanie Leupolz appeared to suffer an injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

Arsenal's players were baying for a penalty after Kelly went down under a challenge from Maria Mendez, but referee Frida Mia Klarlund said no.

Kelly and Kyra Cooney-Cross saw shots deflected wide and substitute Lia Walti forced a save from Rodriguez as the Gunners pushed for an equaliser.

open image in gallery Arsenal were unable to break Real Madrid down ( Getty Images )

But their hopes of a place in the semi-finals took a major dent with eight minutes left when goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger could only push Athenea's shot across goal into the net.

For a second time in a matter of days after the League Cup final at Pride Park, though, the pitch was in the spotlight with former Arsenal striker Ian Wright among those to criticise the conditions.

“Watching the Champions League quarter-final Real Madrid pitch, this is worse than Derby's pitch the other day,” Wright said on social media. “This is a f****** disgrace the pitches these girls have to play on."

PA