‘A shame’: Women’s League Cup final pitch criticised as Chelsea beat Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonia Bompastor added to the criticism of the Pride Park pitch that staged Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup final and said that she doubted a men’s final would be played under the same conditions.

The playing surface at Derby County’s stadium was noticeably poor after a long winter and demanding Championship season - with bare patches visible and creating an uneven bounce for the players. Chelsea defeated City 2-1 to win the first silverware of the campaign.

Afterwards, Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said the pitch was not suitable for a major final while Lucy Bronze said it “was not the day” to play passing football given the surface - which was particularly worn on the near touchline, in the four corners and in both goalmouths.

“That’s a bit of shame to have this pitch for a final, especially when you expect in England to have the best pitches in the world,” said French coach Bompastor, who won her first trophy with Chelsea after succeeding Emma Hayes at the start of the season.

“I’m not sure if it was a men’s final game, it will be the same. So we just need to make sure we have the best facilities and the best grass to play the games.”

Manchester City’s interim manager Nick Cushing said he expects for the pitch to be better at their Joie Stadium when his team host Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. “I would like the pitch to be better but it is what it is,” he said.

Chelsea’s victory in the League Cup final extended their unbeaten season under Bompastor, with the Blues winning 26 of their 28 games this season.

With the League Cup final won and an eight-point lead in the Women’s Super League, as well as their progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and quarter-finals of the Champions League, Bompastor accepted that her side are in position to win all four trophies this season.

open image in gallery Sonia Bompastor celebrated her first trophy since joining Chelsea ( The FA via Getty Images )

“We know now we are in a really decisive moment of the season, and we know every game will be important,” said Bompastor, who added that Chelsea’s players would be in bed by 9pm ahead of Wednesday’s first leg in Manchester.

“This is our mindset and we just want to make sure at the end we grab as many trophies as we can, knowing it will be really difficult. I will celebrate the most at the end of the season, and hopefully we’ll have more than one trophy.

“But before I was saying we didn’t win anything yet, so now I can start to say we won one trophy, but only one out of four. And yeah, I will be maybe celebrating the most if we can get more than one.”