(Getty Images)

Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight as the LaLiga rivals meet in the biggest derby in European football.

After losing the Spanish title to Atletico Madrid last season, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage in the table this year and come into the weekend 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla, with Barcelona a further five points behind in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Barca replaced managaer Ronald Koeman with club legend Xavi earlier this year and have improved drastically since. They are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and haven’t lost in 10 games away from home in the league.

However, Xavi’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four and guarantee Champions League football but victory in the Bernabeu could represent a turning point for the club in their quest to get back to the top of the table.

Real Madrid have won both meetings between the teams this season, across all competitions, and Barcelona will want to land a blow of their own now that they in a good run of form.

Follow all the action from the 249th El Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona in LaLiga: