Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico team news and line-ups as Karim Benzema misses out
Follow all the action from the La Liga showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid look to tighten their grip on the title
Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight as the LaLiga rivals meet in the biggest derby in European football.
After losing the Spanish title to Atletico Madrid last season, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage in the table this year and come into the weekend 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla, with Barcelona a further five points behind in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
Barca replaced managaer Ronald Koeman with club legend Xavi earlier this year and have improved drastically since. They are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and haven’t lost in 10 games away from home in the league.
However, Xavi’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four and guarantee Champions League football but victory in the Bernabeu could represent a turning point for the club in their quest to get back to the top of the table.
Real Madrid have won both meetings between the teams this season, across all competitions, and Barcelona will want to land a blow of their own now that they in a good run of form.
Follow all the action from the 249th El Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona in LaLiga:
Son Heung-min bags a brace as Tottenham close in on top four with West Ham win
Son Heung-min’s double saw Tottenham register a huge win in the race for Champions League qualification as they beat West Ham 3-1.
The South Korean scored twice, having also been involved in Kurt Zouma’s own goal, as Spurs made it four Premier League victories from five to close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal.
They are now three points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand but still have to visit their north London rivals in a clash that is yet to be rescheduled.
Son Heung-min bags a brace as Tottenham close in on top four with West Ham win
Spurs are now three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, while West Ham are six points behind the Gunners.
Son reacts to Tottenham’s win
Back to the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium where Spurs matchwinner, Son Heung-min, has been elaborating on his relationship with Harry Kane, telling Sky Sports:
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
With their Super Cup semi-final victory in January 2022 (they won 3-2) Real Madrid became the first team in El Clasico history to reach 100 wins across all competitions. (248 games, 100 wins, 52 draws and 96 defeats).
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Line-ups
Here’s a reminder of the two starting XIs for tonight’s El Clasico.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele
Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham
Son Heung-min spoke to Sky Sports after the game to say that Spurs are happy with picking up a ‘massive’ three points and heading into the international break in fifth. He said:
Real Madrid vs Barcelona
Coming up later tonight: Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu will Barcelona in need of points. They trail the LaLiga leaders by 15 points and have lost both meetings between the two teams across all competitions this year.
Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham
Tottenham have won back-to-back games for the first time in 2022. They head into the international break in fifth place just three points behind Arsenal, who have one game in hand.
They’re right in the race for a top four finish.
Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham
A big win for Spurs.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Team news
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele
As expected, but a big blow for the hosts as Karim Benzema misses out through injury.
Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham
Over half of Harry Kane’s Premier League assists have now come for Son Heung-min (20/39); only Frank Lampard (24 to Didier Drogba) and David Silva (21 to Sergio Agüero) have assisted a single teammate more in the competition’s history.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies