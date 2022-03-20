Liveupdated1647802857

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: El Clasico team news and line-ups as Karim Benzema misses out

Follow all the action from the La Liga showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid look to tighten their grip on the title

Michael Jones
Sunday 20 March 2022 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico tonight as the LaLiga rivals meet in the biggest derby in European football.

After losing the Spanish title to Atletico Madrid last season, Real Madrid hold a clear advantage in the table this year and come into the weekend 10 points clear of second-place Sevilla, with Barcelona a further five points behind in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Barca replaced managaer Ronald Koeman with club legend Xavi earlier this year and have improved drastically since. They are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and haven’t lost in 10 games away from home in the league.

However, Xavi’s side still have work to do if they are to finish in the top four and guarantee Champions League football but victory in the Bernabeu could represent a turning point for the club in their quest to get back to the top of the table.

Real Madrid have won both meetings between the teams this season, across all competitions, and Barcelona will want to land a blow of their own now that they in a good run of form.

Follow all the action from the 249th El Clasico as Real Madrid host Barcelona in LaLiga:

Recommended

1647802857

Son Heung-min bags a brace as Tottenham close in on top four with West Ham win

Son Heung-min’s double saw Tottenham register a huge win in the race for Champions League qualification as they beat West Ham 3-1.

The South Korean scored twice, having also been involved in Kurt Zouma’s own goal, as Spurs made it four Premier League victories from five to close the gap on fourth-placed Arsenal.

They are now three points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand but still have to visit their north London rivals in a clash that is yet to be rescheduled.

Son Heung-min bags a brace as Tottenham close in on top four with West Ham win

Spurs are now three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, while West Ham are six points behind the Gunners.

Michael Jones20 March 2022 19:00
1647802617

Son reacts to Tottenham’s win

Back to the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium where Spurs matchwinner, Son Heung-min, has been elaborating on his relationship with Harry Kane, telling Sky Sports:

Before the international break it is always good to win the game and go away with a free mind. Hopefully we are ready to go again when we come back.

“I just make the runs as an option for [Harry] Kane. If he doesn’t pass me the ball he might have the space to pass to someone else or to shoot.

“It’s incredible to have this striker next to me. I feel really sorry for him today that he didn’t score. He looked sad. I feel sad for him as a striker, you want to score everything.”

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:56
1647802238

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

With their Super Cup semi-final victory in January 2022 (they won 3-2) Real Madrid became the first team in El Clasico history to reach 100 wins across all competitions. (248 games, 100 wins, 52 draws and 96 defeats).

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:50
1647801957

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Line-ups

Here’s a reminder of the two starting XIs for tonight’s El Clasico.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:45
1647801725

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

Son Heung-min spoke to Sky Sports after the game to say that Spurs are happy with picking up a ‘massive’ three points and heading into the international break in fifth. He said:

From the start of the game we played really well first half we created so many chances. It’s a massive three points before the international break so we are really happy.

“It’s obviously always tougher when you have a Thursday game and play 120 minutes and we knew when we moved the ball they would be tired.

“We spoke about it but we didn’t focus too much on them. We played our own performances. Bouncing back is always so, so important for your confidence and rhythm as well.”

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:42
1647801568

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Coming up later tonight: Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabeu will Barcelona in need of points. They trail the LaLiga leaders by 15 points and have lost both meetings between the two teams across all competitions this year.

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:39
1647801415

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

Tottenham have won back-to-back games for the first time in 2022. They head into the international break in fifth place just three points behind Arsenal, who have one game in hand.

They’re right in the race for a top four finish.

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:36
1647801267

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

A big win for Spurs.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:34
1647801228

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Team news

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Pique, Eric, Alba; Busquets, De Jong, Pedri; Ferran, Aubameyang, Dembele

As expected, but a big blow for the hosts as Karim Benzema misses out through injury.

Jamie Braidwood20 March 2022 18:33
1647800949

Tottenham 3 - 1 West Ham

Over half of Harry Kane’s Premier League assists have now come for Son Heung-min (20/39); only Frank Lampard (24 to Didier Drogba) and David Silva (21 to Sergio Agüero) have assisted a single teammate more in the competition’s history.

Michael Jones20 March 2022 18:29

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in