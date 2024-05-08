✕ Close Borussia Dortmund sing Adele in changing room after reaching Champions League final

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final tonight after the first leg finished in a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Last week Vinicius Jr was on target twice for Madrid to cancel out goals by Leroy Sane and Harry Kane for Bayern, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side needing to pull off a win in the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the final. “It’s one of the most difficult stadiums to win in, but not impossible," Tuchel said yesterday. “Given that they’re at home, it’s maybe at 51 per cent for Real.”

Madrid claimed their 36th La Liga title at the weekend having lost only one league match all season. Ahead of this second leg the manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said that “anything can happen” as Madrid bid to add to their 14 European Cups. “We respect [Bayern] because they did very well and better than us in the first leg,” he admitted.

